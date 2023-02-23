Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

