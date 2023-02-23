Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

