Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.65

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 1392497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Insider Activity

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.