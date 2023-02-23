Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75-$21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-21.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $511.26. 83,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,161. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.56. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.