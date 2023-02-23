Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.75-21.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $511.26. 83,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,161. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.56. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

