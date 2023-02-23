Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,530 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 4.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cheniere Energy worth $172,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

LNG traded up $11.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

