Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Up 8.2%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.71 and last traded at $159.97. 1,276,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,879,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.