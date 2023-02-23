Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces None Dividend of $1.29

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

