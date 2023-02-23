Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
