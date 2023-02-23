Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 7.3% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,696. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

