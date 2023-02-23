Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,430 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 103,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.