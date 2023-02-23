China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $8.31. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,072,168 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
Featured Stories
