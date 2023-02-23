China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $8.31. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,072,168 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJJD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

