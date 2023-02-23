China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Down 21.8 %

The company has a market cap of £8.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.45.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

