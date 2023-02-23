Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.