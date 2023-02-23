Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $208.60. 1,265,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $81,846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

