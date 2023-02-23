Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the third quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN opened at $103.12 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.