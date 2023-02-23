Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 565 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STOR opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

