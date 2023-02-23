Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amphenol
In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of APH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.