Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,790,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

