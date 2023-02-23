Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

BYD opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,166,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

