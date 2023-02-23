Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $531.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

