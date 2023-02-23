Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,702 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 47.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.