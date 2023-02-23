Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,555 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.0 %

LAMR stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

