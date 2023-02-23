Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 3.2%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 1,208,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,183,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

