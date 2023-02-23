CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

CITIC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

