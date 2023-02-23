ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund comprises 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

