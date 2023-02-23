Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Up 0.4%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.81. 41,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 29,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.