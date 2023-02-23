Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Up 0.4%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.81. 41,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 29,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.
Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
