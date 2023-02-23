CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

