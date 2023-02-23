Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CGNX opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

