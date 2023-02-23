Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.61) Per Share

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

