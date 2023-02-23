Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 4,978,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.