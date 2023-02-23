Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.