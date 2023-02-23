CoinField Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.60 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.60 million and approximately $2,444.64 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00425673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.55 or 0.28197350 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

