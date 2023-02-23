Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.79. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 6,659 shares traded.

Colabor Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

