Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $256,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 849,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

