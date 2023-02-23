Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.43

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4294 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.
