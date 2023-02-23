CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 11.8%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,570,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,520,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
CommScope Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.82.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
