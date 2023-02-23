CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 11.8%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,570,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,520,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

About CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.