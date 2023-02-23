Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27. 92,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 95,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CODYY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($58.51) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

