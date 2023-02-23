Compound Price Reaches $55.01 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $399.74 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $55.01 or 0.00224328 BTC on major exchanges.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.16882028 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $56,562,673.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

