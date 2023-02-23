Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.