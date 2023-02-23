Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.29 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.