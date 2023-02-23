Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.04 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

