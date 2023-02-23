Concordium Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $78.03 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

