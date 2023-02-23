Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Condor Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

