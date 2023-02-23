ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

