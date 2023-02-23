ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.34 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.