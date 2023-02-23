Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $59.50

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $53.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 67,596 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.