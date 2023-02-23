Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $59.50

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $53.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 67,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

