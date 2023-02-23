Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.91 million.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 21.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 791,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,064. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $65.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.