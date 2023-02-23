Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0528 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $122.41 million and approximately $432,618.86 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
