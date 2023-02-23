Constitution Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.13. 880,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

