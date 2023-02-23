Constitution Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $174.35. 463,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,685. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

